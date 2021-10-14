Utah Jazz Waive Three Players

The Utah Jazz have waived forward Derrick Alston Jr., forward/center Marques Bolden and guard MaCio Teague.

Alston Jr. (6-9, 230, Boise State) saw action in four preseason games for Utah, posting two points against Milwaukee on Oct. 13. A four-year player at Boise State, he saw action in 104 games (79 starts) with career averages of 14.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists in 28.9 minutes per contest and left the program ranked 10th in all-time points (1,479).

Bolden (6-10, 249, Duke) averaged 2.0 points in two preseason games with the Jazz. Bolden has played in seven games with the Cleveland Cavaliers over two seasons (2019-21) during his professional career. Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Duke, appearing in 88 games (24 starts), averaging 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game.

Teague (6-4, 195, Baylor) played in four preseason games, posting 3.5 points per contest. During his final collegiate season, he owned averages of 15.9 points on 47.8 percent from the field, along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists, helping Baylor to a National Championship. The Cincinnati native garnered 2020-21 All-Big 12 Third Team honors for his final standout collegiate season.