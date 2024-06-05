Utah Jazz Unveil New Uniforms and Expanded Color Palette Influenced by Mountain Basketball

Today, the Utah Jazz introduced Mountain Basketball, a brand philosophy that has informed Jazz culture since 1979. Mountain Basketball embraces the spirit of Utah by tying together a passion for basketball, a dynamic community on the rise, and the impact of Utah’s mountainous environment on daily life. The Jazz also took the unprecedented step of unveiling the next two seasons of their primary uniforms to illustrate the prominence of purple and mountain symbolism in their jersey design and brand storytelling moving forward, with Mountain Purple, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue as new colors within the team’s expanded color palette.

"Our branding will always be an iterative process as we, our fanbase, and the game of basketball continue to grow," said Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz. "It’s clear that Mountain Basketball and purple are at the soul of Utah and the Jazz, and we’re excited to share with our community what they have to look forward to.”

Working closely with Doubleday & Cartwright – a highly acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio – the Jazz developed this iteration of Mountain Basketball by studying Utah’s passion for the sport and how the mountains both influence its identity and symbolize a state on the rise – one that features a top economy and growing population, an in-demand outdoor lifestyle, and a developing reputation as a sports and entertainment powerhouse.

Utah boasts the most basketball courts per capita in the country, with courts in every neighborhood and most public parks and community centers. Utah’s mountains are home to the majority of the state’s population, with 85% of residents living within 15 miles of the Wasatch Front, which stretches from the Utah-Idaho border through central Utah. A video released today illustrates the impact of Mountain Basketball by showing Utah’s youth playing basketball in jerseys inspired by the new Jazz uniform designs. Youth basketball is a cornerstone of Utah's basketball loyalty with 100,000 annual participants in Jazz youth programs, including 70,000 athletes who played Junior Jazz basketball, in the last year alone.



The Utah Jazz Uniform Evolution



During the 2024-25 season, the Jazz will wear four uniforms – two new designs and two existing jerseys. The team will wear the current Association Edition jersey – white with the black Jazz Note centerpiece and yellow detail – for the full season. The current Statement Edition jersey – black with yellow UTAH letters on the chest – will be worn through December 2024 until it transitions to a new black Statement Edition uniform in the Mountain Basketball color palette starting in January 2025. The 2024 City Edition uniform will feature a refreshed purple mountain design and be worn throughout the 2024-25 season.

In the 2025-26 season, the full influence of Mountain Basketball will be complete with the team wearing both a new primary white Association Edition uniform and a new purple uniform, which will debut as the team’s Icon Edition. These will be worn in addition to the black Statement Edition uniform introduced to the uniform line up in January 2025.

The four new uniforms revealed today lean into classic, beloved mountain imagery, and three of the jersey designs prioritize the bold UTAH logo on the chest. The iconic Jazz Note remains a central brand element across uniforms, apparel, content, and other team imagery, and #TakeNote continues to be the Jazz rallying cry. The Jazz will reveal new courts influenced by Mountain Basketball ahead of next season and will introduce the 2025 City Edition uniform next fall, once the 2025-26 season is underway.

Mountain Basketball apparel is available for purchase immediately both online and in person at the Utah Jazz Team Store inside Delta Center. The 2024-25 City Edition uniform will be available for purchase in Fall 2024, and the new Utah Jazz Statement Edition, influenced by Mountain Basketball, will be available in early 2025.