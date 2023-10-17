Utah Jazz to Host Open Scrimmage Sponsored by SeatGeek on Oct. 21 at Delta Center

Free Event Invites Fans to Engage with Head Coach Will Hardy and Utah Jazz Players

The Utah Jazz announced today that their annual Open Scrimmage, an event that is part of the Road to Tipoff presented by SeatGeek, will be held at 11 a.m. (MT) on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Delta Center. The event is free, open to the public, and does not require a ticket.

The family-friendly event will feature lively entertainment and interactive moments with the entire Jazz roster, on-court interviews with players and Head Coach Will Hardy and appearances by Jazz Bear and the Zyia Active Utah Jazz Dancers. The Open Scrimmage will be streamed live on Jazz+, the team’s newly launched streaming service, available to all active annual and monthly subscribers.

“We are excited to welcome Jazz fans to Delta Center for our annual Open Scrimmage, which has grown into a true community celebration and one of our fans’ favorite ways to engage with our players and coaching staff,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “This year’s event will be an exciting kickoff to our monumental 50th season, and we look forward to filling the arena with the best fans in the nation as they root for their favorite Jazz players and get ready for the 2023-24 season.”

At the start of the event, the entire Utah Jazz roster will be introduced on the court with each player accompanied by two Junior Jazz youth players in recognition of the two million youth participant milestone of Junior Jazz and Jr. NBA Week, taking place Oct. 14 - 20. Then, the team will go head-to-head in a friendly tournament-style scrimmage, led by Coach Hardy and members of his coaching staff. Select players will engage in fun interviews throughout the event that will be broadcast to the entire arena.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with general admission seating. Complimentary parking will be available at Park Place, which is located northeast of the main arena entrance. Select concessions will be open along the main concourse.

The one-hour event will not include photograph or autograph stations for fans.

The Utah Jazz Open Scrimmage is sponsored by SeatGeek - the Official Ticketing Provider of the Jazz and Delta Center - following a multi-year partnership that was announced last year.