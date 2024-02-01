Utah Jazz to Highlight Black History Month Through Series of Activations

The Utah Jazz today announced their Black History Month programming, which celebrates Utah’s Black communities through education, empowerment, and engagement. Throughout February, a series of activations will roll out on the Utah Jazz app and digital channels, during game broadcasts on television, radio, and Jazz+, and at Delta Center. A marquee element of the campaign includes distribution of the revamped Utah Jazz Black Book, which documents select Utah-based Black-owned businesses, services, and resources - companies that will also be highlighted at Delta Center during Jazz home games this month.

“The Utah business community shares the responsibility to commemorate the profound importance of amplifying the Black experience, and the Utah Jazz are proud to celebrate the invaluable contributions of our Black communities not only throughout February but also year-round,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “We look forward to embracing this opportunity to engage our fans, employees, and Utah in meaningful dialogue. By uplifting Black businesses within our community, we honor this rich history, elevate Black voices, and help create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

Embracing the NBA’s overarching Black History Month theme - Built by Black History, Elevated by Black Voices - the Jazz are committed to celebrating Black History Month in a meaningful way. Central to their activations, the revamped Utah Jazz Black Book draws inspiration from Victor Hugo Green’s Green Book, which was a guide for African American travelers navigating the Jim Crow South. Its updated contents include details about Black-owned businesses throughout Utah including over 30 newly added restaurants, barbers, gyms, bakeries, and others. Much like its inspiration, the Black Book aims to serve as a vital resource, catering to the diverse community of Black Utahns, newcomers, and visitors alike.

In addition to printed versions being distributed at select Utah Jazz games this month, the Black Book is available as a year-round resource for fans and businesses alike through the Utah Jazz mobile app and website. Users of the Black Book will be directed to the respective websites of all included businesses with easy, one-click access to products and services. Businesses interested in being included in the Utah Jazz Black Book are encouraged to fill out this form.

Additional Utah Jazz Black History Month programming includes:

During select Utah Jazz home games, the Delta Center concourse will be transformed into a vibrant Black Business Bazaar showcasing local Black-owned businesses including Tabarri Hamilton Photography, A Little Piece of ZenVen, bye phoebe, and others. Fans can browse and purchase a variety of goods and services such as art, clothing, accessories, health, wellness, and beauty products, and more prior to and during the games on Feb. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Feb. 12 against the Golden State Warriors, and Feb. 25 against the San Antonio Spurs. In addition, fans will enjoy a series of in-game elements that pay tribute to Black History Month.

Delta Center’s premium spaces including, but not limited to, the Entrada Club, The Delta Sky360° Club, and Toyota Club, will invite fans to experience the diverse flavors and dishes curated by local Black-owned restaurants such as Sheer Ambrosia, and Taste of Louisiana throughout the month.

Utah Jazz Digital Reporter Nayo Campbell will bring the fourth episode of the organization’s popular content series, ‘Sights and Bites,’ to fans in late February. She will join select Utah Jazz players and employees to highlight the vibrancy of Black businesses across Utah including Taste of Louisiana, Barberleague Barber Shop, and Stella and Haas and to discuss the importance of representation and community. Fans can watch the full episode on Jazz+ or the Utah Jazz YouTube Channel.

In collaboration with Delta Air Lines, the Utah Jazz will launch Looking Back to Build Ahead - a new program aimed to inspire and empower the next generation. The Utah Jazz will host 15 students from West High School who are currently enrolled in AP African American Studies to join Jazz personnel in Atlanta, Georgia where they will explore significant Civil Rights sites, engage in impactful discussions, and reflect on the profound impact of Black history. The students will also attend the Utah Jazz game on Feb. 27 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Members of the Raising Me Foundation, which empowers, encourages, and uplifts parents and children of transracial adoption and interracial families, have been invited to the Utah Jazz game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 12 when they will enjoy a pregame reception with meals provided by local Black-owned restaurants.

The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Jazz, will celebrate Black History Month during their six home games from Feb. 7 through Feb. 27. The Stars will join the Jazz in their efforts to support local Black-owned businesses, honoring those specifically located in their home of West Valley City, at the Maverik Center throughout February.

The NBA and the Utah Jazz celebration of Black History Month follows earlier recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. during a special tribute at the Jan. 15 Jazz game against the Indiana Pacers. The Jazz hosted students from diverse-focused community groups at Delta Center to engage in unique MLK-themed programming that integrated Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence, social change, and justice.