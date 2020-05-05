Utah Jazz officials, players team up with Utah Food Bank for Driven to Assist food drive

The doors to Vivint Smart Home Arena remain closed for now. But as Greg Miller stood in the shadow of the building that has housed so many memories, the Utah Jazz’s governor hoped fans from across the state would still find a way to unite.

The Driven to Assist food drive will run through Wednesday, May 6, to benefit the Utah Food Bank during a difficult time for the state.

“Jazz fans have always had a huge heart, collectively and individually,” Miller said. “We’re hoping this [donation drop-off] at the arena will allow our fans to feel a connection to the team and their love of the Jazz.”

It's the final day of #DrivenToAssist where we're collecting contributions for the @UtahFoodBank at LHM locations across Utah. Details + locations here » https://t.co/5Zf4KqB4q8 pic.twitter.com/GUfv2FuUco — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 6, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all aspects of our community. Miller said a huge spike in need at the Utah Food Bank motivated the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies to organize and help. The Food Bank reported distributing 600,000 more pounds of food in March of 2020 than March of 2019.

“People are struggling more than usual right now throughout the Wasatch Front and across our state,” Miller said. “Obviously there’s a lot of need out there. The current pandemic has taxed people beyond what they every thought they would be taxed.

“The challenges the Coronavirus has thrown at us has certainly hit the Larry H. Miller Group hard, but that doesn’t mean we’ve lost our ability to give and to try to enrich the lives of the people in our community.”

The Park Place parking lot, just northeast of Vivint Smart Home Arena, is one of 40 LHM locations currently accepting donations. There are also drop-off spots at Smith’s Ballpark, 13 Megaplex Theatres, and more than 20 Larry H. Miller car dealerships.

The Food Bank is asking for nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned meats, chili, canned fruits, and canned pasta.

Fans who donate at least eight cans of food will be given a thank you gift. The items vary by location, but include $10 discounts on oil service, movie theater popcorn, online credits to the Utah Jazz team store, and Salt Lake Bees ticket vouchers.