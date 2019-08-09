Utah Jazz take over NBATV this weekend

Want to re-live the excitement of The Shot? See Pistol Pete dribble circles around defenders? Cheer on the Mailman in the NBA Finals? You’re in luck. The Utah Jazz are taking over NBATV. The network’s programming this Sunday will feature classic games and features that span all eras of the franchise.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll see:

4 a.m. and noon: Game 4 of the Jazz and Rockets 2019 first-round playoff series

Donovan Mitchell wasn’t going down without a fight. With his team trailing 3-0 in the first round of last season’s playoffs, the Utah Jazz guard flipped a switch in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets. Mitchell hit on six of his 12 attempts from the floor in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 of his 31 points, and helping the Jazz win Game 4 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

5 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Jazz vs. Spurs, Jan. 15, 1991

How did John Stockton set the NBA’s all-time assist record—a record that may never be broken? He did it with games like this one. Against the San Antonio Spurs, Stockton dished out 28 (twenty-eight!) dimes. Oh, he also had 20 points and eight steals. It was Stockton’s third 20-plus assist game of the season and the 27th of his career.

7 a.m.: The 1993 NBA All-Star Game

The league’s best put on a show during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City—but few shined brighter than John Stockton and Karl Malone. The Jazz duo earned co-MVP honors, as the led the West to a 135-132 overtime victory.

9 a.m.: Jazz vs. Pistons, Jan. 22, 1978

Few players in NBA history have been as gifted with the basketball as Pistol Pete Maravich. And though the New Orleans Jazz struggled in the early days of the franchise, Maravich found ways to impress. Against Detroit, Pistol Pete scored 30 points and dropped seven dimes in this one.

11 a.m.: Game 6 of the Jazz and Thunder’s 2018 first-round playoff series

When Donovan Mitchell walked off the court after Game 5 of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, the Jazz guard made a promise to the fans in Oklahoma City. “We’ll see y’all next year,” Mitchell said. The Jazz had just been defeated, but Mitchell’s message was clear: his team would win Game 6 in Salt Lake City and put an end to a hotly contested series for good. Sure enough, the Jazz delivered. Russell Westbrook’s 45 points weren’t enough to top Mitchell (38 points) and his teammates at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

.@spidadmitchell (38 PTS) proved he's on a mission as he led the @utahjazz to the Game 6 win over the Thunder!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/u12IiseH3b — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 28, 2018

5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Dream Team documentary

In the summer of 1992, Stockton and Malone joined forces with the rest of the NBA’s elite to form the Dream Team, arguably the most talented basketball squad ever assembled. The group stormed through the Barcelona Olympics, capturing a gold medal for the United States. NBATV’s documentary takes you behind the scenes with Stockton, Malone and the rest of the original Dream Team.

6:30 p.m.: 1997 Western Conference Finals Game 6

On May 29, 1997, the Utah Jazz were in Houston.

And every Jazz fan can tell you where they were that night, too. After years of bitter postseason battles, John Stockton’s 3-pointer as time expired sent the Utah Jazz to their first NBA Finals. Relive the excitement as the Jazz rallied from down 13 with the seven minutes to play, watch Bryon Russell find Stockton on the final inbounds pass, and jump and cheer all over again as The Shot hits home.

8:30 p.m.: 1997 NBA Finals Game 3

Salt Lake City got its first taste of the NBA Finals on June 6, 1997. Never mind that Michael Jordan and the Bulls held a 2-0 lead, the Delta Center was rocking when the series returned to Utah. Bulls forward Scottie Pippen plugged his ears as fans roared and fireworks erupted prior to tipoff. Then Malone put on a display of his own on the court. The Mailman had 37 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz got back into the series with a Game 3 victory.

Midnight: 1998 NBA Finals Game 5

Needing a win to keep the series alive, the Jazz turned up the intensity for Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals. A classic performance: 39 points from the Mailman, 12 assists from Stockton.