Brent Asay
Utah Jazz Summer League Announces Broadcast Plans, Fan Fest and Community Activities
The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League presented by America First Credit Union, University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission announced today its broadcast plans for television, radio and online coverage, as well as the pre-game Fan Fest activities and community clinics that will take place over the course of the four-day span.
The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League will open on July 2 with the Atlanta Hawks (2018 draft picks Trae Young, Kevin Huerter) playing the Memphis Grizzlies (Jaren Jackson Jr.). The Utah Jazz (Grayson Allen) will face the San Antonio Spurs (Lonnie Walker IV) in the second game of the doubleheader. A complete schedule of games can be found online at utahjazz.com.
Complete rosters will be announced at a later date.
Broadcast Plans:
KJZZ 14 Television and The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM) will both broadcast the Jazz games live on July 2 vs. San Antonio, July 3 vs. Memphis Grizzlies and July 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff for all Jazz games will be at 7 p.m. MT.
All six Utah Jazz Summer League games will also be broadcast on NBA TV.
For fans inside the Jazz television footprint, UtahJazz.com will stream the Jazz games. UtahJazz.com will also be the online home for comprehensive coverage of all Summer League activities, including schedules, game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and video interviews. The hashtag #UtahJazzSL will be used to categorize Utah Jazz Summer League tweets.
Fan Fest:
Pre-game Fan Fest festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on the plaza of Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 2, 3 and 5 featuring a variety of family friendly and interactive games as well as a basketball court where fans can shoot free throws.
The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM), the exclusive radio home of the Jazz, will broadcast “The Big Show” live from the plaza on game days.
The Utah Jazz Team Store will have a tent on the plaza where fans can purchase new Jazz merchandise, as well as participate in the store’s largest sale of the year where select items will be available at discounted prices.
Community Clinics:
The Utah Jazz will host two community events, presented by America First Credit Union, on July 3 and 5 as part of the team’s 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League activities.
On July 3, the team will unveil its 18th community court at the Marshall White Center (222 28th St.) in Ogden at 9:30 a.m. The new outdoor court, built in collaboration between the Utah Jazz, Larry H. Miller Charities and Ogden, will include six new basketball goals with adjustable heights, backboards, nets, rims and striping in Jazz colors, along with the Jazz logo at center court.
The July 5 clinic will be held at Sugar House Park (1330 East 2100 South) at 9 a.m. and feature the Salt Lake City Police Department and youth groups they work with to learn the fundamentals of basketball.
Summer League Tickets:
Only individual one-day passes, which provide access to both games played on that day for $8, are currently available online at www.utahjazzsummerleague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.
Utah Jazz 3-on-3 Tournament:
Fans can still register for the Utah Jazz 3-on-3 Tournament, which will be held all day on Monday, July 2 on outdoor courts at Park Place located across the street from Vivint Smart Home Arena. A total of 34 divisions, ranging from age 9 boys and girls to under 6-foot only teams and “Top Gun” men’s and women’s categories, are available. Registration includes four games along with a T-shirt, admission ticket to one day of Utah Jazz Summer League and a drawstring bag. Registration is available through www.utahjazzsummerleague.com.