Utah Jazz single-game playoff tickets go on sale April 2

Single-game tickets for all home games to the First Round of the2019 Utah Jazz Playoffs presented by Zions Bank will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. MT. These First Round home games of the NBA Playoffs will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tickets will be available at utahjazz.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office with a four-ticket limit per person. Hospitality packages and suites will also be available by calling (801) 325-2582, while group tickets can be purchased by calling (801) 355-DUNK.

Jazz season ticket members, mini-plan buyers and corporate partners will have presale access before April 2.

The final Western Conference seeding and opponent are still to be determined. A full playoff schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

In advance, fans are being warned of purchasing fraudulent tickets from unofficial resale sites and reminded that only tickets purchased from official outlets guarantee entry to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Utah Jazz tickets, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy, sell and transfer verified tickets. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid. The Jazz are not able to honor, replace or refund invalid tickets.

Every home game to date has been sold out during the 2018-19 Jazz regular season at the 18,306-seat Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz currently have a streak of 68 consecutive sellouts.

The Jazz will be making their 28th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history, having advanced to the Conference Semifinals 16 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice.

Visit the Utah Jazz Playoff Hub for all your postseason news and updates.