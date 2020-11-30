Utah Jazz sign Romaro Gill

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed center Romaro Gill. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Gill (7-2, 255, Seton Hall) posted averages of 7.8 points on 62.8 percent shooting, to go with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 30 games during 2019-20. He ranked third in the NCAA and first in the BIG EAST in blocks per game, helping him earn 2019-20 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and BIG EAST Most Improved Player.

The St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, native spent three seasons (one as a redshirt) at Seton Hall, appearing in 57 games (29 starts), owning career averages of 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game. He began his collegiate career playing two seasons at Vincennes.