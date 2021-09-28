Utah Jazz sign Marques Bolden and Malik Fitts

The Utah Jazz have signed forwards Marques Bolden and Malik Fitts. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Bolden (6-10, 249, Duke) has played in seven games with the Cleveland Cavaliers over two seasons (2019-21) during his professional career. Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Duke, appearing in 88 games (24 starts), averaging 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game. In his final season at Duke in 2018-19, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 blocks in 19.0 minutes per game.

Fitts (6-8, 230, St. Mary’s) played in three NBA games with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 season and also appeared in 14 games (six starts) with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League, averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 boards and 1.5 assists. Collegiately, Fitts spent two seasons at St. Mary’s (2018-20), where he averaged 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 68 career games (66 starts). At St. Mary’s, he earned 2019-20 All-WCC First Team and 2018-19 All-WCC Second Team honors. Fitts began his collegiate career playing one season at South Florida.