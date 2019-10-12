Utah Jazz sign Kyle Collinsworth

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Kyle Collinsworth. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived guard Trevon Bluiett.

Collinsworth (6-6, 210, BYU) spent the 2018-19 season with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, where he appeared in 28 games (all starts) with averages of 10.5 points on 44.9 percent from the field, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.1 minutes per contest.

During the 2017-18 campaign, the Provo, Utah native saw action in 32 contests (two starts) with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 3.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists in 15.0 minutes per game. During his stint with Dallas, he played in 56 games (35 starts) with Dallas’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, over two seasons (2016-18).

A four-year collegiate player at BYU (2010-11, 2013-16), Collinsworth held career averages of 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes. He was named the 2015-16 WCC Player of the Year after averaging 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals as a senior. A two-time AP All-American honorable mention (2014-16) and three-time First Team All-WCC selection (2014-16), Collinsworth holds the record for NCAA Division I men’s basketball triple-doubles, registering 12 during his collegiate tenure.