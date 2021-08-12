Utah Jazz sign Jared Butler

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed rookie guard Jared Butler. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Butler (6-3, 195, Baylor) ranked third in the Big 12 in scoring in 2020-21, averaging 16.7 points to go with 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range as a junior. The 20-year-old guard helped lead Baylor to a 2021 NCAA Championship, posting 22 points and seven assists in the title game and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Butler earned 2020-21 Consensus All-America First Team, All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors.

The Reserve, La. native spent three seasons at Baylor, appearing in 94 games (81 starts) with averages of 14.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.