Utah Jazz Sign Grayson Allen

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Grayson Allen. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Selected 21st overall in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft by Utah, Allen was a four-year player at Duke University where he averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 37 contests (all starts) during the 2017-18 campaign. As a senior, the 22-year-old guard was named to the 2018 All-ACC Third Team and during the 2015-16 season, he earned AP All-America Third Team honors and an All-ACC First Team selection. He played in 15 career NCAA Tournament games, helping Duke win its fifth NCAA Title in 2015.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., the 6-5, 198-pound guard appeared in 142 career games (97 starts) finishing 12th on Duke’s all-time scoring list with 1,996 points. Allen is one of just five Blue Devils in history to record 1,900-or-more points, 400-or-more rebounds and 400-or-more assists, joining Grant Hill, Jon Scheyer, Danny Ferry and Johnny Dawkins.