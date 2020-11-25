Utah Jazz sign Derrick Favors

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward/center Derrick Favors. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Since he joined the Jazz originally during the 2010-11 season, Derrick Favors was an important part of the franchise and community,” said Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “We jumped at the chance to bring him back. His toughness, physicality and selflessness are key reasons he’s had such success in this league and we’re excited about what he brings to our team.”

Favors (6-10, 265, Georgia Tech) spent the 2019-20 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, owning averages of 9.0 points on 61.7 percent from the field, a career-best 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.4 minutes per contest.

The 29-year-old rejoins the Jazz after spending nine seasons with Utah from 2010-19. During those years, he averaged 12.1 points on 52.6 percent from the field, 7.4 boards and 1.2 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest. The Atlanta native ranks fourth in all-time Jazz rebounds (4,250), offensive rebounds (1,448) and field goal percentage (.526), as well as fifth in defensive rebounds (2,802), seventh in blocks (772) and field goals (2,821) and 10th in games played (576).

During his previous tenure in Utah, he helped the Jazz to four postseason appearances (2012, 2017-19), averaging 9.4 points on 57.4 percent from the field, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 31 games (14 starts).

Drafted by the New Jersey Nets with the third overall pick (first round) in the 2010 NBA Draft, Favors was originally acquired by Utah on Feb. 23, 2011 via trade.