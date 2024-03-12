Utah Jazz Sign Darius Bazley

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Darius Bazley. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has terminated the 10-day contract of guard Taevion Kinsey.

Bazley (6-8, 208, USA) has five years of NBA experience with Oklahoma City (2019-23), Phoenix, (2022-23), and Philadelphia (2023-24), appearing in 231 games (118 starts), averaging 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 23.4 minutes per game. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged a career-high 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 55 games (all starts) for the Thunder.

He’s appeared in 22 games (21 starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League this season, owning averages of 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

Drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Utah, with his rights later being traded to Oklahoma City via Memphis, Bazley finished high school at Princeton High School in Sharonville, Ohio, where he was named a 2018 McDonald’s All-American following his senior year.