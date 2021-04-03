Utah Jazz set a new franchise record: 21 straight home wins

The number of the day is 21.

As in, the Utah Jazz haven’t lost a game at Vivint Arena since the calendar changed to ’21.

As in, the Utah Jazz, with a 113-106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, have now set a new franchise record: 21 consecutive home victories.

In front of 5,546 fans, Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points to go along with five assists. Rudy Gobert finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Sixth man Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points off the bench. And forward Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 in the win.

The team's home winning streak started with a victory over the L.A. Clippers on Jan. 1. The streak bests the previous franchise record, a stretch of 20 straight wins over the end of the 1997-98 season and the beginning of the 1999 campaign.

The Bulls didn’t make things easy on the home team. The Jazz led by as much as 17 on Friday night, but Chicago cut the lead down to just 3 points on a Nikola Vucevic triple with 26.7 seconds to play. Mitchell and Gobert helped seal the win though, as the former knocked down a pair of free throws and the latter came up with a clutch block of Chicago’s Zach LaVine down the stretch.

“I thought we really competed down the stretch,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “Give Chicago credit. Thad [Young] was really good in the post. Zach made shots late. But I thought we did a good job of being efficient on offense down the stretch and picked it up some on the defensive end as well.”

Young scored a team-high 25 points, helping the Bulls out-score the Jazz 68-40 in the paint.

“They came out aggressive,” Mitchell said. “They came out wanting to get to the paint. We did a lot of things, miscommunications and back-doors, stuff that we can clean up. It’s going to happen some games, but it’s just about how much we can eliminate it from happening.”

The Jazz will be back at Vivint Arena on Saturday night, hosting the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

