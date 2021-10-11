Utah Jazz Select America First Credit Union as Exclusive Corporate Partner
America First to Offer an Exclusive Co-Branded Debit Card, Focus on Small Business Showcase, Junior Jazz Youth Program, and a Combined Community Initiative Program in its Sponsorship
The Utah Jazz and America First Credit Union announced today an exclusive, multi-year partnership, naming America First as the Official Credit Union of the Utah Jazz. The largest credit union in Utah, America First has been selected by the Jazz as the only corporate partner in its consumer category. “The Jazz are thrilled to be aligned exclusively with America First Credit Union due to its long-standing presence in our state, its sense of service to the community through countless charitable endeavors, and its desire to help people achieve their dreams,” said Jazz President Jim Olson. “These admirable qualities are what we jointly strive for in our organizations in hopes of making a difference in people’s lives.” “We’re elated to expand our involvement with the Jazz and provide value to our members and enhance our communities through this partnership,” said Thayne Shaffer, America First President and CEO. “We’ll continue to invest in our community and organizations that support and assist those in our community to power forward on their financial journey.” America First Union Credit, which has been affiliated with the Jazz since 1985, will have an expanded relationship with the franchise, including digital and traditional branding at Vivint Arena, activations during Jazz games, affiliations with the NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars and other sporting events. The two organizations will also work together on various community outreach initiatives throughout the state of Utah. America First will continue to welcome guests into the home of the Utah Jazz with signage in the grand entryway, atrium, box office, and porch area overlooking the court. A co-branded debit card will provide member benefits, including discounted tickets, concessions, merchandise, and special access to events. Whether buying tickets for a Jazz game, gear at the Utah Jazz Team Store, or favorite game time food and beverage, this card will be a fast and secure way to make a payment. America First will continue as a presenting sponsor of Junior Jazz, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 participants as well as supporting the Jazz Youth Camps & Clinics program. America First will also team up with the Jazz to expand its Small Business Showcase with financial and marketing support. --utahjazz.com-- About the Utah Jazz
Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.
About America First Credit Union
Proudly celebrating 82 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable and most progressive credits unions in the country, and has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 120 locations, and is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $16 billion, and the fifth largest credit union membership in America with more than 1.2 million members. Learn more at www.americafirst.com.
Media Contact: Frank Zang, (801) 325-2570, frank.zang@utahjazz.com or Nicole Cypers at (810) 827-8655, ncypers@americafirst.com
NEXT UP: