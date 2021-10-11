Utah Jazz Select America First Credit Union as Exclusive Corporate Partner

The Utah Jazz and America First

Credit Union announced today an exclusive, multi-year partnership, naming

America First as the Official Credit Union of the Utah Jazz. The largest credit

union in Utah, America First has been selected by the Jazz as the only

corporate partner in its consumer category.

“The Jazz are thrilled to be aligned exclusively with America First Credit

Union due to its long-standing presence in our state, its sense of service to

the community through countless charitable endeavors, and its desire to

help people achieve their dreams,” said Jazz President Jim Olson. “These

admirable qualities are what we jointly strive for in our organizations in

hopes of making a difference in people’s lives.”

“We’re elated to expand our involvement with the Jazz and provide value to

our members and enhance our communities through this partnership,” said

Thayne Shaffer, America First President and CEO. “We’ll continue to invest in

our community and organizations that support and assist those in our

community to power forward on their financial journey.”

America First Union Credit, which has been

affiliated with the Jazz since 1985, will have an

expanded relationship with the franchise,

including digital and traditional branding at

Vivint Arena, activations during Jazz games,

affiliations with the NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars and other sporting

events.

The two organizations will also work together on various community

outreach initiatives throughout the state of Utah.

America First will continue to welcome guests into the home of the Utah Jazz

with signage in the grand entryway, atrium, box office, and porch area

overlooking the court. A co-branded debit card will provide member benefits,

including discounted tickets, concessions, merchandise, and special access

to events. Whether buying tickets for a Jazz game, gear at the Utah Jazz

Team Store, or favorite game time food and beverage, this card will be a fast

and secure way to make a payment.

America First will continue as a presenting sponsor of Junior Jazz, the largest

and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than

60,000 participants as well as supporting the Jazz Youth Camps & Clinics

program. America First will also team up with the Jazz to expand its Small

Business Showcase with financial and marketing support.

--

utahjazz.com