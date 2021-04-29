Utah Jazz score a franchise-record 154 points in win over Kings

The Utah Jazz were just looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

They broke a 43-year-old franchise record along the way.

The team’s 154-105 win over the Sacramento Kings set a new franchise record for most points in a game, topping the 153 scored by the New Orleans Jazz in April of 1978. The 49-point win was also the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

The Jazz had eight players reach double-digits in scoring. And they did it all without All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring).

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 150 on the board before,” said Jazz forward Georges Niang, who got the third start of his career and scored 19 points.

It was the fourth time in franchise history the Jazz have hit the 150 mark.

• 153 vs. San Antonio on April 9, 1978

• 151 vs. Denver on March 10, 1982

• 151 vs. Denver on Feb. 10, 1982

Coming off a pair of losses to the Timberwolves in which the Jazz struggled with their shooting, the team bounced back in spectacular fashion.

“We wanted to come out here and make a point,” Niang said.

They made a lot of them. The Jazz shot:

• 64 percent (55/86) from the field

• 58.5 percent (24/41) from beyond the arc

• 95.2 percent (20/21) from the foul line

“I’m probably in the minority, but I actually thought we played well the other night. We didn’t shoot it well,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “We were solid tonight. And, obviously, we made shots.”

The Jazz took control of the contest in the second quarter, outscoring the Kings 46-17 in the period.

All five Jazz starters had double-digit scoring nights, led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 24 points. Rudy Gobert had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Reserves Matt Thomas (17 points on 7-of-7 shooting) and Jarrell Brantley (13 points on 5-of-6 shooting) also reached double-digits.

A battle for first place in the West awaits. The Jazz head to Phoenix for a showdown with the Suns on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

