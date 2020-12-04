Utah Jazz schedule released; Season-opener set for Dec. 23 at Portland

Mark your calendars.

Save the dates.

The first half of the 2020-21 NBA schedule is finally here.

The Utah Jazz will open the new campaign Dec. 23 on the road in Portland, kicking off a stretch of 37 games in 70 days.

Here are some notes and highlights from the first half of the season:

OPENING NIGHT — Dec. 23 at Portland

FIRST HOME GAME — Dec. 26 vs. Minnesota

LONGEST HOMESTAND — 6 games from Jan. 19-29

LONGEST ROAD TRIP — 7 games from Jan. 3-13

NATIONAL TV GAMES — 9 (NBATV 5, TNT 2, ESPN 2)

BACK-TO-BACKS — 6

TWO-FOR-ONES — With the NBA looking to minimize travel where it can to keep teams safe and healthy, there will be multiple times this season when the Jazz will face the same opponent in consecutive games: New Orleans (Jan. 19 and 20), Dallas (Jan. 27 and 29), at L.A. Clippers (Feb. 17 and 19).

PLAYOFF REMATCH — The Denver Nuggets won’t visit Salt Lake in the first half of the campaign, but the Jazz will twice play in the Mile High City (Jan. 17 and Jan. 31)

DEFENDING CHAMPS — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to Vivint Arena on Feb. 24, the only time the Jazz will face the defending champs in the first half of the season.

The schedule for the second half of the season, covering March 11-May 16, will be released sometime closer to the season’s midway point.

The team previously announced three preseason games:

• Dec. 12 vs Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena (7 p.m.)

• Dec. 14 vs. Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena (7 p.m.)

• Dec. 17 at L.A. Clippers (8 p.m.)

