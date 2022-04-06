Utah Jazz In The Running For NBA Accolades

Entering the 2021-22 season, the Utah Jazz never shied away from what their goal was for this season.

After coming up short in the playoffs the last few seasons, Utah felt that it had a good nucleus in place with all-stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert returning alongside reigning sixth man of the year Jordan Clarkson. Together — and with a few added pieces in the offseason — the Jazz felt like they had an opportunity to bring Salt Lake City its first title.

Before Utah makes a run at the Larry O'Brien trophy in a few weeks, playing for the ultimate team award, several Jazz players are up for some individual accolades — one of which could tie NBA history.

Rudy Gobert — Defensive Player of the Year | All-NBA

Widely considered the best defensive big man, and arguably defensive player as a whole, of the past decade, Gobert is one of the leading candidates to take home the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

If he is victorious, it will be Gobert's fourth time winning the award, tying him with Dikembe Mutumbo and Ben Wallace for most all-time.

On the season, he's averaging 15.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks on 70.8% shooting from the floor and 69.2% from the free throw line. Those numbers would be career-highs in rebounds, shooting percentage, and free throw percentage while ranking second in points per game.

*On track to become the first NBA player to average 15 points, 14 rebounds on 70% shooting

*Defends an average of 20.7 field goals per game while allowing just 42.1% shooting

*Ranks third in the NBA with 2.1 blocks while averaging just 2.4 fouls per game

*Leads the league in rebounds (14.8) and screen assists (6.3) per game

Donovan Mitchell — All-NBA

In what may be somewhat of a surprising stat considering his rise through the ranks over the past couple of seasons, Mitchell is still hunting for that elusive all-NBA bid after coming up just short the last year.

One of the best finishers in the game, whose elite athleticism makes him nearly impossible to defend, Mitchell has taken his game to new heights this year. With the Jazz wanting to preserve Mike Conley for the playoffs, Mitchell has gone from shooting guard to facilitator and has risen to the occasion with phenomenal play-making skills.

On the season, he's averaging 26.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He's the only player in the league to average those numbers, proving his worth as a legitimate two-way star.

*Western Conference Player of the Month for December: 30.1 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds on 50.2% shooting

*His 26.0 points per game ranks 11th in the league

*Mitchell's +320 rating ranks 20th in the NBA

Jordan Clarkson — Sixth Man of the Year

The reigning award winner, it was hard to imagine what more Clarkson could've done to elevate his game to new heights after a breakout season last year.

But after struggling to shoot the ball from beyond the arc to begin the season, Clarkson found other ways to contribute. Whether finding the open man or taking control with floaters in the paint, he continued to thrive as the sixth man off the bench, knowing his shot from three-point territory would return.

Indeed it did come back, as Clarkson has flourished over the last month, averaging 19.7 points per game while helping the Jazz push for the postseason. On the season, he's averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

*His +327 rating is the most of any bench player this season

*Clarkson's 16.1 points per game rank second in the NBA in points off the bench

*He dropped a career-high 45 points on March 12

*Ranks first in the league for players off the bench with 33 games of making at least three-pointers

| Jordan with 7 threes and 45 points on 21 shots off the bench #TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/AHgKMpSnPD — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2022

Royce O'Neale — All-Defense

One of the most unheralded players on the Jazz, O'Neale is often the glue that allows the team to thrive on the defensive end of the court. Combining his length, strength, and athleticism, O'Neale usually takes the most challenging assignment of stopping the opposing teams' best player, and has thrived in that role.

He's also the fire that Utah sometimes lacks, a player who plays with pure emotion and has no issue sacrificing his body for the greater good. Those hustle plays are the ones that change the outcome of games because they're contagious — leading to O'Neale being the star shining in the background.

On the season, he's averaging 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His points and steals are both career-highs, as well as his 39.3% shooting from three-point territory.

*Among players with >300 matches, O'Neale ranks in the 98th percentile of matchup difficulty

*According to basketball-reference.com, he ranks 13th in defensive box plus/minus

*Among players with >300 matches, O'Neale is in the 90th percentile in matchup diversity