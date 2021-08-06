Utah Jazz re-sign Mike Conley

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has re-signed guard Mike Conley. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“We’re excited to be bringing Mike back to our team after his past two stellar seasons with us,” said Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik. “He has had a profound impact both on and off the court and has made our team more competitive and our community better.”

Conley (6-1, 180, Ohio State) averaged 16.2 points, knocking down a career-best 2.7 threes per game on a career-high 41.2 percent from three, along with 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 2020-21, earning his first All-Star selection. He became the most veteran player in NBA history, at 14 years of experience, to make a first All-Star team. He saw action in six games (all starts) during Utah’s 2021 NBA Playoff run, where he averaged 15.3 points on 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per contest.

Entering his 15th NBA season, Conley has appeared in 886 games (850) with Memphis (2007-19) and Utah (2019 – pres.), owning averages of 14.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3,0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. He’s currently one of only seven active NBA players to have accrued over 13,000 points, 5,000 assists, 2,500 rebounds and 1,200 steals (J. Harden, A. Iguodala, L. James, K. Lowry, C. Paul and R. Westbrook).