Utah Jazz rally around Danté Exum in the wake of knee injury

As he prepared to make his return to the Utah Jazz’s lineup last week, Danté Exum took a moment to thank his teammates.

“They’ve been very supportive,” Exum said. “Just every day they wanted to make sure I was right.”

The young point guard will once again have to lean on his teammates, after suffering another setback. Magnetic resonance testing on Friday revealed a partially torn patellar tendon in Exum’s right knee, an injury that will keep him out indefinitely.

“Your heart breaks for him,” veteran forward Kyle Korver said. “This is what we do. You want to play basketball. You want to compete. This is what you think about every day. … When that’s taken from you, it’s a hard thing. Especially just coming back after a long rehab. We’re thinking about him and trying to raise his spirits.”

Exum had missed 25 straight games with a sprained ankle and a bone bruise in his foot and had just returned to the lineup on March 11. Three games later, the young Aussie suffered another setback.

“You just feel awful for him, first and foremost,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said when asked about the injury. “My conversations with him have been similar to other times he’s had setbacks: Figure out a way to use it.”

Exum’s teammates could sense his disappointment and frustration when they met with him on Friday.

“We support him and we wish him the best,” forward Derrick Favors said. “From him, mentally, I know it’s kind of tough. But we’re there for him.”

Favors has dealt with his own injuries over the years and has tried to keep Exum encouraged as the point guard continues to seek opinions on how to best treat the injury.

“The best advice I have for him is just to stay with it,” Favors said. “Stay mentally strong. Don’t beat yourself up over it. Just stick with it, stay strong.”

Shattered for @daanteee but know he will continue to work hard & get himself back.. Everyone get behind & support this kid! — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) March 16, 2019

Exum has appeared in 42 games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest. His length and speed would have added depth for the Jazz as they make their push toward the playoffs.

“Danté’s unique in a lot of ways and did good things for our team,” Snyder said. “We miss that. There’s no question about that. But you can’t look back. You’ve got to focus forward.”

For Exum, Snyder said, the best is yet to come.

“For a young man, he’s been through a lot,” the coach said. “But he’s got a long career ahead of him. Hopefully, he can use it to get better.”