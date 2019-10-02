Mike Conley has earned Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder's trust unusually quickly

Mike Conley’s pitch was simple, and he made the same one to Ed Davis, Jeff Green, and Emmanuel Mudiay, as they each considered their options in free agency: If you want to win, come with me.

“I called to see where their minds were at and tell them if they want to win and be part of a good culture, I feel like this is the place to be,” Conley said. “And they all bought in.”

That’s the kind of presence Conley has and the kind of respect he has earned during his 12-year NBA career. It’s the kind of leadership the Utah Jazz wanted when they traded for the veteran point guard this summer. It’s why, just days into training camp, Conley has the full attention of his new team.

“It’s unusual that you trust a player so quickly,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said Wednesday, “but I think he’s earned that. That’s who he is.”

Conley leads, and people follow.

“Mike is a little bit of a pied piper,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said.

Conley is an elite point guard, who averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists per game last season. He has one of the game’s best floaters and is a career 37.5 percent shooter from deep. And as he begins his new chapter in Utah, his challenge is melding that skill and experience with a cast of new teammates, a squad with championship aspirations.

So far, Conley said it has been a seamless transition.

“It’s been easy, honestly,” he said Wednesday. “Coach and the system he’s put in and the players he’s put around us has made it really easy for me. Guys just go out there and play basketball. It’s basketball plays, it’s reads, things I’m accustomed to doing.”

Conley credited Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale and Donovan Mitchell for helping him learn Snyder’s system and terminology. But the point guard is still using camp to elevate his new teammates.

“Since we first worked out, he’s been breaking things down,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be a grind. It’s going to be a process. But he’s a guy … who makes things easier for me.”

Conley sees similarities between his new squad and the heyday of his old one when the Grit-and-Grind Grizzlies were a feared playoff team.

“The principle of defense is really huge here,” Conley said. “In Memphis, that was something we hung our hat on. We knew that was something that could travel in the playoffs, and when you’re not making shots. Defense will get you through. And the depth. We didn’t rely on one or two guys. We relied on the team. We got performances from different guys each night.”

But there are differences, too, and Conley is enjoying getting up to speed.

With Rudy Gobert, Conley will get the chance to run pick-and-roll with one of the league’s best rollers.

“He’s a big, big dude,” Conley said. “The screens he sets, what he opens up with his ability to roll—I’ve probably thrown more lobs int eh last two days than I have in a long time. It’s very, very fun.

In Mitchell, Conley has one of his most skilled backcourt mates ever.

“He’s very talented,” Conley said. “One of the more talented guys I’ve had a chance to be teammates with. He’s just so selfless at the same time. He’s a guy who makes plays for a lot of people and can take over games. For me, to sometimes just be in a corner and watch it happen should be fun.”

Mitchell, meanwhile, knows how much Conley’s playmaking and shooting will help him thrive.

“He’s a guy who has been underrated his whole career,” Mitchell said. “I know he hates when people say it but it’s the truth. He’s been a guy that deserved to be an all-star. I think being here will give him more exposure to that.”

While Conley gets acquainted with his new squad on the court, his teammates and coaches have enjoyed getting to know him off of it.

“Saying he’s a smart player sells it short,” Snyder said. And Conley’s leadership qualities are special. Last season in Memphis, he earned the NBA’s teammate of the year award and the league’s sportsmanship award. In his first practices with the Jazz, Conley said he will just try to fit in.

“Really, I’m just going to be myself,” he said. “I’m not trying to be overwhelming or take over the room. These guys have played together for a while. Donovan has turned into a great leader. Joe’s a great leader. So is Rudy.

“I basically just practice what I preach. If I want guys to be in early or be more professional, I have to show that as well. I’ll be the first one in the gym, or whatever I have to do to let everyone know where I stand.”

But already, Conley’s ability to lead is obvious.

“The reason guys like to follow him is they like playing with him, and they like being around him,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said. “Mike’s demeanor, his experience, he’s positive the whole time. Literally just the guys being in the practice facility and with him on this journey, this season is going to help them in any number of ways.”

By the end of the season, Conley and the Jazz hope those things can lead to something tangible.

“Our ultimate goal is to win a championship,” Conley said. “But we’re not fooling ourselves like we’ve been there and done that. We’re going to come in and work every day and try to maximize each day. Each day will set us up for the next and hopefully, we give ourselves the best chance of achieving each goal we set.”