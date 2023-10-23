Utah Jazz Mailbag — With The NBA Season Finally Here, JP Chunga And Ryan Kostecka Answer Your Questions

The wait is over… it’s officially game week.

The Jazz are set to tip off the 2023-24 season when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

With that being said, there are many questions Jazz Nation has before tipoff. Who starts? What's the rotation like? Who's poised for a big season? What sort of seasons should the fans root for?

JP Chunga (Jazz Podcast Host) and myself (Jazz Digital Content Writer) are here to answer your Jazz questions — and much more.

Question: It’s the only thing I’ve been able to think about watching the Jazz this preseason… who will be starting? | Bert A. — Las Vegas, NV

Chunga: There’s this understandable obsession with who starts, and I get it. They’re the first ones you see on the floor! The starting group can change matchup to matchup. That being said, the front court seems pretty entrenched — Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen. I’d try Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. They help each other the most with offensive spacing and have a chemistry on the court. But ultimately, it matters who finishes.

Question: It’s been FIFTEEN YEARS since someone on the Jazz had a regular season triple-double. Please tell me that record gets broken this year, and by who? | Jennifer C. — Provo, UT

Kostecka: Admittedly I’ve never been a pessimistic person, so clearly I think that this year is THE YEAR the curse is broken. I think Utah has multiple players who could be the hero, but for me personally, I’m going with Kris Dunn or Horton-Tucker. They both came close multiple times last year — my only concerns are Dunn may not get enough minutes coming off the bench while Horton-Tucker should play with a frontcourt that is loaded with guys who gobble rebounds. Darkhorse is Kessler… not hard to imagine him doing so with blocks.

Question: Utah has looked up-and-down this preseason, is that what we can expect from the team this year? | Alex J. — Billings, MT

Chunga: The preseason is a mixed bag and intentionally so. There’s more leash to try different combinations that might or might not work. I’d say this, the Jazz will bring intensity every night — Will Hardy won’t settle for anything less.

Question: I know it’s the preseason so there isn’t much stock to put in what we’ve seen, but which player has most impressed you? | Ali K. — Coalville, UT

Kostecka: This is tough because multiple guys have impressed, most notably Dunn and Kessler. Dunn has enjoyed a career revitalization in Utah, while Kessler’s experience with Team USA is already paying dividends. But I think Sexton is poised for a breakout year. It’s no surprise his best preseason games were when he played with the second unit — look for him to possibly make a run at the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award... if he comes off the bench.

Question: Why aren’t the rookies playing more? Are they going to help us at all this season? | Sharrod M. — Carlsbad, CA

Chunga: Rookies always have a prolonged adjustment to the NBA game. It’s the best league in the world with the best athletes. If I went straight from college to Old Man and the Three, I’d struggle to keep up with JJ (Redick). But they can help when they’re ready. Ochai (Agbaji) took some time to contribute. There aren’t going to be free minutes on this team. If they need to get games with Coach Wojo and the Stars, that’s totally fine. These guys are 19-years-old after all. Keyonte George already has a hype train, hop aboard.

Question: Do you think Hardy has settled on a rotation? Who? It seems like there are 13 guys who could easily play this year… is that too much? | Justine R. — Draper, UT

Kostecka: Yes, 13 players is too much — so is 12, and 11. Hardy was quoted earlier that the ideal rotation is nine but with Utah’s depth, 10 is most likely. My best guess is that he starts with a rotation of 10 players on opening night: Kessler, Collins, Markkanen, Horton-Tucker and Clarkson as the starters with Sexton, Dunn, Agbaji, George, and Kelly Olynyk making up the second unit.

Question: Last year, Lauri was amazing and Walker was a whole lot better than expected. Who is going to take a step forward this season? | Ashley L. — Lehi, UT

Chunga: This is a big year for Dunn. I love the way he commands whatever unit he plays with. That guy has taken so many steps forward offensively. You’re done if you give him his floater. I’m sorry. I couldn’t help myself. He should be considered for the Tyus Jones Best Backup PG award.

Question: Longtime fan here… what are we rooting for this season? A playoff berth, the play-in, or wanting a high pick for this draft? | Kevin C. — Meridian, ID

Kostecka: It’s no secret that Utah started a rebuild last season, but I think last year’s success, combined with the emergence of key players and Hardy, that timeline may be sped up a bit. What I do know is that the Jazz want to win and Hardy will put out a competitive group on the court each night. What sort of success that equates too — that’s why they play the game. I think Jazz Nation should be rooting for the play-in, any postseason-type experience would be beneficial for the team.

Question: The Jazz went 3-2 in the preseason, that would mean they go 49-33 in the regular season. Does that sound about right? | Josh J. — St. George, UT

Chunga: That’d be a pretty amazing record considering how tough it is in the Western Conference. But don’t go sprinting to the Sportsbook just yet. Records aren’t determined in the preseason. Though it’d be funny if the Wolves (5-0 in preseason) went 82-0. I mean seriously, that’d be crazy. Can you imagine? This Jazz team will have plenty of chances to prove itself. Everybody improved, and that’s the challenge.