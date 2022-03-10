Utah Jazz Mailbag With TV Analysts Craig Bolerjack And Thurl Bailey

Jazz Mailbag with TV analysts Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey.

Question: Was Utah's 8-1 record in February a fluke or is this the team we expected all season long? — Jason S. / Salt Lake City, UT



Answer (Bailey): It's been a roller-coaster season for the Jazz, but the 8-1 in February was certainly not a fluke. This Jazz team is good. They have the No. 1 offense in the NBA. Their issue has been figuring out how to be consistently good on the defensive end.

Question: With the team healthy now, can we expect to see Clarkson resemble who he was last year? — Mikki C. / Park City, UT



Answer (Boler): Each year is a different dynamic. Clarkson was a more consistent three-point shooter last year. Teams have adjusted, pressuring Clarkson and forcing deeper three-point attempts. To Clarkson's credit, he's made adjustments and uses the dribble to escape and create. He'll be key to the Jazz's success in the postseason and will provide a change of pace on offense.

Question: Who would the Jazz rather play in the first round of the playoffs... Denver or Dallas? — Marc V. / Denver, CO



Answer (Bailey): I think either one of those teams would be a tough matchup. The Western Conference itself will be a bottleneck of teams with a chance to be playing their best basketball right now. I also think in a seven-game series with homecourt advantage, the Jazz could beat either team.

Question: What makes Utah elite? What makes them struggle? — Jordan P. / Boise, ID

Answer (Boler): What makes the Jazz elite is when they play the passing game — the so-called "blender." When they hit threes, it opens space on the floor and allows the Jazz to work the lob pass into Gobert — which is why he leads the NBA in field goal percentage. When the ball stalls, the space closes, and the Jazz struggle. Another key to their struggles is turnovers due to their high volume of passing and lack of transition defense.

Question: With everyone back healthy, what can we expect the final rotation to be? — Jen B. / Ogden, UT



Answer (Bailey): Head coach Quin Snyder has talked about an eight-man rotation during the end of the season and into the playoffs. I would say the normal starting five (Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Rudy Gobert) and off the bench with Jordan Clarkson, Hassan Whiteside, and Rudy Gay.

Question: What will happen with Trent Forrest before the playoffs? — Adam M. / St. George, UT



Answer (Boler): Trent has earned his way into the rotation. He's a bigger guard than Conley, but the postseason is dictated by matchups. Trent will continue to develop and give Conley a night off when needed. I'm guessing when the playoffs start, Snyder will tighten up his rotation, and I expect Forrest's minutes will drop off a bit.

Question: Will Don make an all-NBA team this season? — Carl F. / Las Vegas, NV



Answer (Bailey): Yes, I believe he deservingly will. If you look at his numbers this season and the position the Jazz have been in, especially in the Western Conference, Donovan had been the catalyst of that.

Question: Where will Bogey's record-breaking achievement rank in all-time greatest Utah performances? — Rachel M. / Salt Lake City, UT



Answer (Boler): I'm glad to be a part of Bogey's history-making night. 'Hot Rod' was in the seat for the John Stockton and Karl Malone milestones in scoring, assists, and steals. The game has morphed into a league of three-point shooters, and in my opinion, Bogey's feat climbs into a top-five accomplishment. Two and three makes are common. Five is a big night. Six is uncommon unless you're Steph Curry. But to make nine is special — it's a new franchise record. The NBA took notice, but with the number of three-pointers being attempted, don't be surprised if Bogey, Mitchell, Conley, or Clarkson break the record sooner than later.