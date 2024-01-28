Utah Jazz Mailbag — As the Trade Deadline Approaches, JP Chunga and Ryan Kostecka Answer Your Questions

With just under two weeks before the Feb. 8 trade deadline — and the due date for my wife and our first born — the Jazz remain one of the most interesting and fluid teams in the league.

Armed with a treasure trove of draft picks and expiring contracts, Utah has the necessary ammo to make a massive splash and a huge move. But they also have numerous players on great contracts with skillsets capable of taking teams to the next level.

With that being said, what will the Jazz do? Will they be buyers or sellers? What's the market like? JP Chunga (Jazz Podcast Host) and myself (Jazz Digital Content Writer) are here to answer your Jazz questions — and much more.

Question: I’ll ask the question EVERYBODY in Jazz Nation wants to ask… are the Jazz going to make a move? | Andy C. — Tooele, UT

Chunga: With the spot they’re in, Utah has a lot of options. 14 first round picks keeps them in conversations for talent acquisition. Currently in the play-in race, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to get involved in deals.

Question: If the Jazz do make a move, who do you think is most likely to be traded? | Anaiah H. — Boise, ID

Kostecka: It seems as if almost every player in Utah’s rotation has been mentioned in some trade scenario over the past month, but that doesn’t mean much to be honest. I think Utah’s most valuable assets are Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker. Clarkson and Olynyk’s skillsets could immediately help contenders take the next step, while THT and Olynyk are both on expiring contracts.

Question: What’s the difference for Utah between last season’s trade deadline and this year’s? | Oscar S. — Whitefish, MT

Chunga: It was the first year of the pivot and this year there’s a clear indication of some building blocks. Nobody could’ve imagined Lauri Markkanen to be an All-Star, and his follow up has been tremendous. Last season the Jazz started hot and then cooled off. This year, it was the opposite. Clarkson has settled into a pivotal and impactful role off the bench with this group.

Question: Last year the Jazz traded Mike (sad), Vando, and Malik at the deadline and they struggled the rest of the year. Is that the plan this year also, or will they add someone to climb the standings? | Levi D. — Morgan, UT

Kostecka: This is the beauty of the Jazz, they can go in either direction and the results can be varied. They’ve proven to be one of the deepest teams in the league so they might be able to withstand losing a player or two — especially depending on who comes back their way. I’m not sure which direction they’ll go, but I’m willing to assume the Jazz will make a push for the postseason.

Question: Not really a trade deadline question… but with Utah owing OKC that top-10 protected pick this year, does the team want to convey that pick or not? | Lila S. — Salt Lake City, UT

Chunga: Thinking about this draft, it’s widely criticized as lacking the big 1A stars that other drafts had. Victor Wembanyama ain’t walking through that door. So conveying the pick isn’t the end of the world. And considering how Utah used all three of their picks in the 2023 Draft, you could even roll one over and say one of those counts for this year (a logical leap yes, but not a crazy one). They don’t critically need a #14 overall pick if it comes to that.

Question: How do the other trades that have happened so far — Rozier (Miami), OG (New York), and Siakim (Indiana) — affect the Jazz this year if they end up trading someone? | Madison L. — Richfield, UT

Kostecka: I think those trades have actually helped the Jazz a lot. Getting one first-rounder for Rozier was the most telling, meaning the market is set for players such as Clarkson and Olynyk as it’ll probably cost at least a first-rounder for either. New York not giving up a first-rounder for (OG) Anunoby was insane, but the player return for Toronto was nice.

Question: Not Jazz related, but what trade do you think could have the biggest impact on the postseason? | Elsie S. — American Fork, UT

Chunga: Terry Rozier in Miami looks to be the biggest deal right now. I don’t necessarily believe he fixed their offense, but in the postseason, the Heat always rise to the occasion. It gives them another bucket-getter when the pace slows down in the playoffs. I rate them above Milwaukee but below Boston and Philadelphia.