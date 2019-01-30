Utah Jazz injury update—1.29.2019

Jazz players Danté Exum, Thabo Sefolosha and Raul Neto were re-examined by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Tuesday and the following was determined:

Exum (left ankle sprain) continues to make progress towards a return. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Sefolosha (mild right hamstring strain) continues to make progress towards a return. He will be reevaluated in one week.

Neto (left groin strain) continues to make progress towards a return. He will be reevaluated in one week.

Jazz center Tony Bradley still has one more week before being reevaluated on his right knee surgery.

Exum has appeared in 39 games (one start) in his fourth NBA season, owning averages of 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest.

Sefolosha is currently in his 13th year, second with Utah, and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 boards in 11.1 minutes in 2018-19.

Neto is averaging 4.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game in his fourth NBA season.

Bradley is in his second professional season, seeing action in one game this year. He has competed in 17 games (all starts) on G League assignment with the Stars this season, posting averages of 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.