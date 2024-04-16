Utah Jazz Hire Avery Bradley as Vice President of Player Development

The Utah Jazz have hired Avery Bradley as the team’s Vice President of Player Development. In this role his responsibilities will include guiding the collaboration between locker room, front office, and coaching staff, and evaluating personnel, among other duties.

“When you get the opportunity to bring in someone with the wealth of experience and insight that Avery has, it’s always an exciting addition,” said Jazz general manager Justin Zanik. “He’ll bring an important perspective working with our team as well as our coaches and players as we move forward in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship.”

Bradley had a 12-year NBA career with the Boston Celtics (2010-17), Detroit Pistons (2017-18), Los Angeles Clippers (2017-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2019-20 and 2020-21), Miami Heat (2020-21), and Houston Rockets (2020-21), owning averages of 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 660 games (544 starts), helping the Lakers to a championship in 2020 and earning All-Defensive First Team in 2015-16 and All-Defensive Second Team in 2012-13. Originally drafted with the 19th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Celtics, Bradley had his best statistical campaign in 2016-17, averaging 16.3 points on 46.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three, along with 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.