Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder wins 200th game

The coach gave the credit to his players.

Down three point guards, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Utah Jazz grinded out a 110-102 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

“Good work by our guys,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “Last night was a really emotional game. They knew they needed each other. To come back and do it again was hard.”

The win was also a milestone for Snyder: his 200th victory as the franchise’s head coach. But, once again, he wouldn’t take the credit for the accomplishment.

“It’s a number, but it does make you really appreciative,” Snyder said. “They keep track of those things for coaches but it’s everybody: the players, general manager Dennis Lindsey, the Miller family, team president Steve Starks. You just feel appreciative and grateful to have an opportunity to do this.”

Congrats on 200 wins, Coach! pic.twitter.com/MOm4S8grfN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2019

Snyder’s players, meanwhile, feel fortunate to have him on their side.

“One of my favorite things about being here is playing for him,” swingman Kyle Korver said. “He’s a great coach. He knows the game really well. He’s put in his time at all different levels. He understands the game, he understands players, he understands how to win.”

“When you have a coach that is a competitor, that wants to win more than anything else, it really carries over to the team,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “That’s what Quin is. He pays attention to every little detail, even off the court. When you want to be great, you need a coach like that.”

Snyder was hired by the Jazz in the summer of 2014, the eighth coach in franchise history. His 200 wins are third most of any Jazz coach behind Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan (1,127) and Frank Layden (277).

And Snyder’s players expect a lot more wins.

“Quin’s just getting started,” Korver said. “As long as his heart doesn’t explode from all the coffee he drinks, he’s going to coach us for a long time. He’s going to get a lot more wins.

“Two-hundred is a great number. It’s a nice round number. But he’s going to keep going.”

Asked to reflect on Snyder’s milestone, Donovan Mitchell’s mind went to the way Snyder embraced him after the team’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of last year’s playoffs and the way Snyder wrapped his arms around forward Jae Crowder after a big win this year over the Golden State Warriors.

“I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else,” Mitchell said.