Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell takes care of business in New York homecoming

NEW YORK — The bus motored through the streets of Manhattan as the Utah Jazz returned to their hotel after practice on Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Mitchell looked out the window and recognized a patch of concrete in the city, a park where he grew up playing. Then the Westchester, N.Y., native saw something else: a young boy shooting on one of the hoops, dressed in Mitchell’s jersey.

“It shows you life comes full circle,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is reminded of that every time he returns to New York City and Madison Square Garden.

“It’s always a blessing,” he said. “As a kid, I was coming here and watching games. For me to be on the court is pretty special.”

Mitchell made the most of his homecoming Wednesday night. The Utah Jazz All-Star scored a team-high 23 points and dished out a team-high 8 assists, as the Jazz topped the Knicks 112-104.

Mitchell had plenty of family and friends in the crowd of 16,588. Mitchells mother, Nicole, brought dozens of children from his alma mater, Greenwich Country Day School, dressed in Mitchell’s jerseys and Spida merchandise.

The Jazz guard said he tried to keep a lower profile on this trip home, though.

“I try to limit my time with my family… because then I start to get overly excited and start to do too much,” he said with a laugh. “My first year back here, we played the Nets and the Knicks and stayed here for four days. I barely remember playing both games because I was doing so much.”

He kept his calendar open, eating dinner with his family and then returning to his hotel room to relax and focus on beating the team he rooted for as a kid.

“This time I was more relaxed,” he said. “I was just going out there and playing. Like a little kid.”