Utah Jazz Game on March 18 to Feature All-Female Broadcast Team on AT&T SportsNet

During Women’s History Month, the Utah Jazz will make their own history on March 18 with their first all-female broadcast team for game and studio coverage on AT&T SportsNet, the team announced today. The Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. MT on Friday from Vivint Arena.

AT&T SportsNet has multiple ways to watch the game, including Xfinity (693), DIRECTV (683-1), DIRECTV Stream app (ATTSN-RM) and FuboTV (ATTSN-RM). The 30-minute Jazz pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT.

The six-person commentator team features Krista Blunkproviding the play-by-play alongside analysts Holly Rowe and Natalie Williams. Kristen Kozlowski will join the studio coverage for the pregame, halftime and postgame shows with contributions from Jennifer Azziand Nayo Campbell.

Blunk, who handled play-by-play for NBC Sports California’s all-female Sacramento Kings broadcast team during a Women’s History Month game last March, has served as a commentator for various networks, including the Pac-12 Network, Westwood One and ESPN.

Rowe joined the Jazz broadcast team this season as an analyst while continuing her 25-year career as an ESPN/ABC announcer. The Utah native began her career as the play-by-play voice for BYU women’s volleyball and gymnastics. She has gone on to cover a variety of professional and amateur sports, including the NBA, WNBA, NFL, NCAA and World Cup soccer.

Both Williams and Azzi are Olympic gold medalists and former WNBA Utah Starzz teammates. Williams is a native of Taylorsville, Utah, before becoming the first woman to earn All-America honors in basketball and volleyball in the same year at UCLA. Azzi currently works as the chief business development officer for the WNBA Las Vegas Aces.

Kozlowski, a former Brigham Young University player from 2001-05, has been a sports analyst for 16 years and is currently with BYUtv, BYU Radio and Westwood One.

Campbell is the digital content reporter and producer for UtahJazz.com. The Howard University graduate previously launched an NBA series with TheGrio and worked in game presentation for the Washington Wizards.

“Thanks to the inspiration and effort of Holly Rowe, the Jazz are excited to bring together for the first time and showcase the immense talents of these female broadcasters – all with Utah connections -- on an NBA stage,” said Travis Henderson, senior vice president of broadcasting. “From courtside to the studio, their professional voices will provide a unique and entertaining perspective on the Jazz for all fans. It will be a very special and historic night.”