Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery

by Aaron Falk
Posted: May 18, 2020

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

Bogdanovic hurt his right wrist sometime in 2019 and the injury continued to bother him throughout the season. With the campaign suspended, the forward consulted with multiple medical professionals and the decision was made to surgically repair the ruptured scapholunate ligament.

Bogdanovic is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in New York. A timeline for his return to play has not yet been set.

Bogdanovic was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz.

