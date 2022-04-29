"Quin Is One Of The Best Coaches In The NBA" | Snyder Reflects On Final Game And Season As A Whole

Due to his acumen on both offensive and defensive philosophies and his ability to take control of a locker room and get players to buy into him and his system, Quin Snyder is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the NBA.

So when he approached the table at his postgame media session following Utah's season-ending loss to Dallas on Thursday night, the emotion that Snyder emitted was felt by everyone in attendance.

Instead of being standoffish and short with his answers, Snyder kept his grace by dutifully answering everyone's question — giving fully detailed responses.

"I'm incredibly proud of this team and the way we competed tonight," he said postgame." Obviously, the result speaks for itself, but it was a pleasure coaching this group. I'm proud of the way we battled and competed. … We put ourselves in a position to win the game."

"Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA," Jazz GM Justin Zanik said on Friday. "There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder."