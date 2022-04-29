"I Love Utah" | Clarkson Already Excited For What's To Come

Arguably Utah’s most beloved player on the roster, Jordan Clarkson is the sort of player that instantly makes whatever team he’s on significantly better.

Armed with a bevy of offensive moves that have become nearly unstoppable, Clarkson has found a home here in the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City — a place where he hopes to stay for years to come.

“I love Utah. … It’s my home,” he said.

While there are a lot of rumors and uncertainty surrounding the Jazz this upcoming offseason, Clarkson is one of the mainstays that people can assume will be back in Utah next year. He’s as vital to the Jazz on both ends of the court as any player — as his style of play and effervescent personality resonates with a fandom that craves winning.

Although he came up short this season in his bid to repeat as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson showed off different aspects of his game throughout the season, culminating in a dominant run through the playoffs.