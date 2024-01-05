Utah Jazz Collaborate with Shaun White’s WHITESPACE Brand on Limited Release Collection of Snowboards and Apparel

Today, the Utah Jazz and WHITESPACE - an active lifestyle brand founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White - revealed the full details of a limited-release collection of co-branded Utah Jazz x WHITESPACE performance gear and snowboards, which will be available for purchase exclusively in person at the Utah Jazz Team Store at Delta Center on Jan. 11.

The Jazz and WHITESPACE will release the collection to honor the 50th season of the Jazz franchise and also celebrate White’s snowboarding career, which includes milestone moments that took place in Utah such as the first time he landed his signature move, the Double McTwist 1260 in Park City.

“No one knows how incredible snowboarding Utah mountains can be quite like Shaun White, which makes this collaboration between the Utah Jazz and WHITESPACE uniquely appropriate,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer at the Utah Jazz. “As we continue our 50th season celebration, we’re thrilled to partner with Shaun and WHITESPACE on this exclusive collection to share with the world all there is to know and love about Utah’s incredible community, beauty, and lifestyle.”

The Utah Jazz x WHITESPACE collection includes three exclusive WHITESPACE AMF Park Twin Snowboard designs that were co-crafted by the creative teams at the Utah Jazz and WHITESPACE and four premium WHITESPACE jacket styles that prominently feature Jazz branding. A limited number of each snowboard and jacket design will be available for purchase.

"I'm pumped to see this collaboration come to life. I've always had a deep connection to Utah,” said Shaun White. “I've spent so much time here, whether it was competing, training or just enjoying the beautiful mountains. And the people of Utah - especially Jazz fans - have an amazing energy that lines up perfectly with my values and what my brand WHITESPACE is all about. The boards and jackets turned out amazing, and I can’t wait to rock the gear on the mountain this season. Let’s Go Jazz!”

Utah Jazz x WHITESPACE Snowboards

Each of the three exclusive designs of WHITESPACE AMF Park Twin snowboards ($800 each) uniquely represent the 50th season of Jazz basketball by displaying different colorways and Jazz brand elements associated with the team and their 2023-24 NBA season. All of the boards are marked with a Utah Jazz and WHITESPACE logo lock up, as well as the signature WHITESPACE vertical white stripe on the bottom, which is an ode to a time in White’s career prior to the founding of his brand when he helped design his own snowboard.

One board features bands of Jazz black and yellow on the top side of the board with a white tonal, dimensional pattern, and the iconic Jazz note in black at its center

One board features a similar black, tonal, dimensional pattern on the top side of the board with the Utah Jazz 50th season logo displayed at the center. A yellow band appears between two black bands that run vertically with Jazz logos from teams across the past five decades placed within the yellow band.

One snowboard displays the Utah Jazz 2023-24 City Edition design on the top side of the board, giving riders the illusion of riding on top of the City Edition basketball court, complete with the same gradient mountain cut out and court lines painted on the board. The vertical bands of color are contrasting shades of purple, and a black Utah Jazz logo and wordmark bookend the purple bands.

Jazz-branded WHITESPACE Jackets:

The collaboration also includes four styles of premium WHITESPACE snowboarding jackets ($500 each) customized with Jazz branding:

The black WHITESPACE SW Signature Puffy Jacket features a white Jazz note on the right chest and a hood that is adjustable and helmet-compatible. This popular mens jacket incorporates Spin Loft Thermal insulation in the body and sleeves to regulate body temperature and a nylon shell construction with a DWR coating to keep away snow and wet weather.

black features a white Jazz note on the right chest and a hood that is adjustable and helmet-compatible. This popular mens jacket incorporates Spin Loft Thermal insulation in the body and sleeves to regulate body temperature and a nylon shell construction with a DWR coating to keep away snow and wet weather. The Sky Blue Tye Dye Women's Cropped Puffer Jacket incorporates a Jazz note logo on the right chest, a patch bearing the team’s 50th season logo on the right arm, and Utah Jazz wordmark on the left wrist. Tailored for the fashion-forward rider, this jacket combines a trendy aesthetic with cozy warmth.

incorporates a Jazz note logo on the right chest, a patch bearing the team’s 50th season logo on the right arm, and Utah Jazz wordmark on the left wrist. Tailored for the fashion-forward rider, this jacket combines a trendy aesthetic with cozy warmth. The WHITESPACE 2L Cargo Insulated Jacket in Foam Green / Laurel Green / Black features a white Jazz note logo on the left arm and the Utah Jazz wordmark on the back left shoulder. The jacket is designed for the avid snowboarder and includes 2-layer waterproofing and strategic insulation to help riders stay warm and dry on the slopes. It features ample cargo pockets and a modern look seamlessly blending convenience and style.

in Foam Green / Laurel Green / Black features a white Jazz note logo on the left arm and the Utah Jazz wordmark on the back left shoulder. The jacket is designed for the avid snowboarder and includes 2-layer waterproofing and strategic insulation to help riders stay warm and dry on the slopes. It features ample cargo pockets and a modern look seamlessly blending convenience and style. The 3L Performance Jacket in Sky Blue/Black showcases the Jazz 50th season logo on the left chest and the Utah Jazz wordmark displayed vertically on the back. This jacket is built for dominant, half-pipe competition and to support a rider’s peak performance. The iconic style prioritizes function with advanced technology and unmatched waterproofing, breathability, and durability.



The full collection can be viewed here. All items in this collection are available while supplies last exclusively in person at the Utah Jazz Team Store at Delta Center beginning on Jan. 11. The store is located at 301 S Temple in Salt Lake City. More information about the Utah Jazz Team store, including hours of operation, can be found here.

