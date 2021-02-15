Utah Jazz climb to top spot in ESPN, NBA, Bleacher Report power rankings

With a league-best 22-5 record, the Utah Jazz sit atop just about every power ranking on the World Wide Web.

Not that Donovan Mitchell is paying much mind to that right now.

“To be completely honest with you, I don’t exactly what a power ranking means,” Mitchell said after shootaround on Monday morning. “I don’t.”

But just in case you do, here’s a quick rundown.

NBA.COM — #1

“A hamstring issue has had [Mike] Conley out each of the last four games. But the Jazz have just kept rolling along, beating four good teams to run their current winning streak to seven games, tied for the second longest winning streak of the season.”

ESPN — #1

“Not much can stop the Utah Jazz right now.”

Bleacher Report — #1

“No teams have been able to dance to the tune the Jazz have been playing lately.”

Complex — #1

“The Jazz has been playing incredible basketball, and while we all know the Lakers remain heavy favorites to repeat as world champions for all the obvious reasons, Utah is clearly the NBA’s top squad at the moment. Seriously, it ain’t even a debate.”

CBS — #1

“Another week, three more blowout wins for the Jazz, who have taken Mike Conley’s absence in stride with extra contributions from Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson.”

The Jazz took care of business last week against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. Reining MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo liked what he saw from the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

“Today we played against the best team in the West. They’ve been playing amazing,” he said. “… They move the ball. They’re playing for one another. Everyone knows their role. Whatever they do, they do it hard. They screen hard. They roll hard. The person at the top of the key gets the ball and he goes for the handoff hard. The guy that goes to the corner, he does it hard. They know their roles. They’ve been together.

“And it just looks fun. When I watch them play, it looks fun. It looks easy. It looks simple. They look like us last year. Man, when you’re at that point and you’re playing with that confidence, you’re hard to beat for sure.”

Mitchell and the Jazz are certainly having fun — and he hopes fans are having fun with their team’s ascent to the top of the league power rankings.

“As far as the fans go, the consistent theme is we don’t get enough credit as an organization, so I can see the happiness behind it,” Mitchell said. “But it’s not something we as players go into it thinking it’s our goal. We want to be there … in July. That’s the ultimate goal. That’s really where our head continues to be at.”