Utah Jazz City Edition Uniforms Now on Sale

The design of the highly anticipated uniform is an evolution of the popular purple mountain jersey from the 1996-2004 NBA seasons

The Jazz will debut the City Edition uniforms at Delta Center on Nov. 14 vs. Portland and the court on Dec. 18 vs. Brooklyn

The Utah Jazz City Edition uniforms are now on sale, and today, their City Edition court has also been revealed, introducing a new era of the team’s popular purple mountain design. The City Edition uniform is available for purchase at the Utah Jazz Team Store at Delta Center and online here, and at multiple retail locations licensed to sell NBA products.

The City Edition uniforms and court embrace the legacy purple of the Utah Jazz and take several cues from one of the most celebrated Jazz uniform designs of the past - the 1996-2004 purple mountain uniform.

The uniform features a stepped-gradient profile of the majestic Wasatch Front mountain range. The mountains are depicted in cascading shades of color starting out light and building to a deep purple, beneath UTAH spelled out boldly on the chest of the jersey. The uniform also features a simplified, asymmetrical mountain range motif on the right side of the shorts in the cascading, gradient pattern, which is a design element borrowed from City Edition uniforms from previous seasons. Players’ last names are featured underneath their numbers on the back of the jersey.

The Jazz will debut the 2023-24 City Edition uniform during their In-Season Tournament home game at Delta Center on Nov. 14 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Utah Jazz City Edition court reflects similar design elements from the uniform. UTAH is boldly spelled out at center court, and the subtle tonal mountain range stretches the length of the court. The free throw lanes are painted purple, and the stepped-gradient design from the uniform is present on the baselines and sidelines. A white Utah Jazz 50th season logo is positioned within the purple paint on the sideline opposite from the team benches.

The Utah Jazz will play on the City Edition court for the first time on Dec. 18 vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The City Edition uniforms and court will be featured multiple times during home games at Delta Center. Some of the upcoming dates include:

Nov. 14 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers - City Edition uniforms on the NBA In-Season Tournament court

Nov. 17 vs. the Phoenix Suns - City Edition uniforms on the NBA In-Season Tournament court

Dec. 18 vs. the Brooklyn Nets - City Edition court and uniforms

Jan. 3 vs. the Detroit Pistons- City Edition court and uniforms

Jan. 18 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder - City Edition court and uniforms

The Utah Jazz City Edition jersey retails for US$130 and the shorts for US$90. The uniform is now available for sale online and at the Utah Jazz Team Store at Delta Center.

Individuals or groups interested in purchasing tickets to Utah Jazz games at Delta Center can visit www.utahjazz.com or call or text the ticketing office at 801-355-DUNK.

