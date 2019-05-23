Jazz center Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA Third Team

An All-Star selection this season would have meant a lot to Rudy Gobert.

All-NBA will have to do instead.

The Utah Jazz center was recognized as one of the league’s elite on Thursday when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team. This is the second time Gobert has earned All-NBA honors in his career, a recognition that puts the Jazzman among the league’s 15 best players. In 2017, Gobert was selected to the All-NBA Second Team.

Gobert is coming off arguably the best season of his young career.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year again anchored the Jazz on that end of the court, leading the league in defensive box plus-minus (5.0) and ranking second in defensive win shares (5.7). He also ranked second with 16 contested shots per game and 187 total blocks.

This week, Gobert was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team for a third consecutive year. He is also a finalist for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year honors.

But Gobert’s contributions were not limited to defense. The 7-footer’s offensive game reached new highs during the 2018-19 campaign. Gobert averaged career-highs with 15.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He led the league in field goal percentage (.669) and set an NBA record for most dunks in a season with 306.

“Everyone sees me as a defensive-minded guy, but both sides of the court are important,” Gobert said. “If you want to win, you have to be good on both sides. Defense is the thing we can control and bring every night. But I want to be great on both ends.”

Gobert is now the fifth Jazz player to earn multiple All-NBA honors with the team, joining Adrian Dantley, Karl Malone, John Stockton and Deron Williams. He currently ranks third in all-time career Jazz rebounds (4,275), fourth in defensive rebounds (2,963) and fifth in blocks (895).

Gobert is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year along with Oklahoma City’s Paul George and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The winner of that award will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards on June 24 on TNT at 7 p.m. (MT).

All-NBA First Team

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

• James Harden, Houston

• Stephen Curry, Golden State

• Paul George, Oklahoma City

• Nikola Jokic, Denver

All-NBA Second Team

• Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

• Kevin Durant, Golden State

• Damian Lillard, Portland

• Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

• Kyrie Iriving, Boston

All-NBA Third Team

• Rudy Gobert, Utah

• Blake Griffin, Detroit

• LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

• Kemba Walker, Charlotte

• Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City