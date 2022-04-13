Utah Jazz Camps And Clinics Summer Schedule Announced For Boys And Girls Ages 7-17

Utah Jazz Camps & Clinics presented by Adidas, an instructional program led by high-level coaches who help kids develop their basketball skills, announced today it has opened registration for all summer skills camps and clinics for June-Aug. in Utah and Idaho for boys and girls ages 7-17.

Two-day skills camps are scheduled in St. George (June 6-7), Sandy (June 14-15), Logan (June 21-22), Farmington (June 27-28), Provo (June 30-July 1), Pocatello/Rigby (July 13-14), Holladay (Aug. 1-2), and Herriman (Aug.8-9). One-day skills camps are set for Delta (July 30), Heber (Aug. 11), and Layton (Aug. 15). A four-week, 3v3 Skills Camp is planned for North Salt Lake (Tuesdays beginning July 5-26).

“The Summer Camps & Clinics program offers such an exclusive hands-on opportunity for youth all across Utah and Idaho to learn and develop basketball skills from some of the best youth coaches in the country,” said Camps & Clinics manager Gary Seljaas. “To see the kids come out, have fun, and learn to play the game the right way is so rewarding and truly makes for a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone involved.”

To register for all one-day, two-day and four-week Camps & Clinics, please visit www.Jazzyouth.com/schedule.

One-day and Two-day skills clinics are designed with an emphasis on skills and drills to help players develop greater offensive abilities. Emphasis will be placed on proper footwork, ball handling, shooting, scoring, passing, and moving without the ball. Each session will teach proper warmup drills to increase mobility and reduce potential for injury.

The 3v3 Training Series is designed for boys and girls ages 7-17. Players will receive skill development training for the first 60 minutes each day, and the final 30 minutes will be spent playing 3v3 games. The skill training will emphasize proper footwork, ball handling, shooting, scoring, passing, moving without the ball, and defensive positioning. The benefits of playing 3v3 include; more opportunities to touch and handle the ball, more defensive learning opportunities, faster paced game, and an emphasis on offensive movement. Intermediate to advanced players looking to improve their skills will benefit most from this series.

Participants in Camps & Clinics will receive a pair of Donovan Mitchell’s signature adidas basketball shoes, a basketball, Jazz/Adidas reversible jersey and a $50 Utah Jazz ticket voucher for the 2022-23 season.