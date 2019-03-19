Utah Jazz Camps and Clinics provide 'elite' learning environment for young athletes

From his college days at Weber State to a professional basketball career internationally and in the G League, Nick Covington has been a part of all sorts of youth basketball camps.

And the Utah Jazz’s youth camps stand out.

“There’s a different feel,” Covington says. “They’re not generic. Kids don’t just come in, go through some drills and leave with a hat and tickets to the game that night.

“There’s a seriousness. They are elite.”

The Utah Jazz, through its Junior Jazz program, has long been a fixture in the state’s youth basketball culture. Now the NBA franchise is adding another layer to its youth offering: a camps and clinics program aimed at developing the best basketball players in the Rocky Mountains.

“We have coaches who played collegiately and professionally, high school coaches, AAU coaches and college coaches,” said Camps and Clinics manager Gary Seljaas, whose experience in player development and coaching has helped dozens of Utah athletes achieve their dreams of playing college basketball.

The camps’ curriculum was developed in coordination with Utah Jazz coaches and basketball operations staff.

“We’re thrilled to be involved with Utah Jazz Camps and Clinics,” Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said. “The curriculum will provide young athletes with a solid basketball foundation. We feel like this is the best place for your kids to learn the game.”

More than 25 camps—from Pocatello to St. George—have been scheduled over the next six months. Camps are available for youths of all skill levels.

“Wherever your child is in their basketball journey, there’s a camp that fits them,” said Youth Programs Director Nate Martinez. “But even at the lowest levels, they’re going to get better. Every time they leave one of our camps, they should be better.”

