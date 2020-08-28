Utah Jazz Announce Vivint Arena, Select Megaplex Theatres to Serve as Polling Centers on Election Day

Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment and the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office today announced that Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, and three Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres will serve as polling stations for the General Election on Nov. 3 as an alternative to people unable to vote by mail.

The polling locations will be at Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City, Megaplex Luxury Theatres at Cottonwood in Holladay, Megaplex Theatres at The District in South Jordan, and Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons in Sandy.

“Our sports and entertainment venues are familiar community gathering places, and we are pleased to join with the Salt Lake County Election Division to provide four facilities as safe, convenient and accessible voting locations on Election Day,” said Gail Miller, owner and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.

“Exercising our right to vote allows us to share our voice and to act to preserve our rights and freedoms,” Miller said. “We hope the use of our facilities provides voters with greater poll access and that the voter experience meets the highest standards of safety, security and election integrity.”

Vivint Arena and Megaplex Theatres will comply with Utah and Salt Lake County guidelines governing public health and safety. Free parking will be available at Park Place adjacent to the arena.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 23 in Utah. For the General Election, voters have three options: to cast their ballot by mail, during an in-person early voting period, or in-person voting on Election Day. Active registered voters will receive a ballot at their residential or mailing address. People should go to www.vote.utah.gov and select “Find My Voter Registration Information” to determine whether they are an active or inactive voter and update their information.

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies has also enacted a policy that provides employees, who are scheduled to work on Election Day, paid time off to vote, in person, in both primary and general state and federal elections.