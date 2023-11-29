Utah Jazz Announce Update to Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced today an update to their schedule:
Following the Group Play results of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, the Jazz have had two games added to their 2023-24 regular season schedule. The team is now set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. MT and the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 8 at the Delta Center at 8 p.m. MT.
Both games will be broadcast on KJZZ-TV, Jazz+, The KSL Sports Zone, and The Utah Jazz Radio Network. The Dec. 8 game will also be broadcast on ESPN.