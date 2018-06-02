Utah Jazz Announce Update to Coaching Staff

The Utah Jazz announced today an update to its coaching staff with Antonio Lang being promoted to the front of the bench starting in the 2018-19 season.

Known for his keen player development ability, Lang concluded his fourth year with the Jazz in 2017-18, following back-to-back Western Conference Semifinals appearances. One of Head Coach Quin Snyder’s original hires in the summer of 2014, Lang has an array of domestic and international experience as both a player and coach.

Prior to joining the Jazz, he served as head coach of the Mitsubishi Diamond Dolphins in Japan’s National Basketball League (NBL). Lang coached the Dolphins for four seasons, guiding them to the 2014 playoffs and previously served as an assistant coach with the franchise from 2006-10.

A member of the winningest graduating class in NCAA history, Lang played four seasons for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke University from 1990-94, appearing in three Final Fours and winning back-to-back national championships in 1991 and 1992. Lang was then selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 29th overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft, and enjoyed a six-year NBA career with Phoenix, Cleveland, Miami, Toronto and Philadelphia. He also played professionally in the American Basketball Association (ABA), Continental Basketball Association (CBA), International Basketball League (IBL) as well as time overseas in the Philippines and Japan. Lang is fluent in Japanese.