Utah Jazz Announce Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season

The Utah Jazz announced today the local television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, bringing comprehensive game coverage to Jazz fans on AT&T SportsNet, The Zone Sports Network and KSL NewsRadio along with nationally-televised games and coverage on NBA platforms.

AT&T SportsNet, the exclusive regional television home of the Jazz, will air 77 regular season games, kicking off with the season and home opener on Oct. 20 from Vivint Arena, plus two preseason games on Oct. 6 at Dallas and Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans. Five regular season Jazz games will be exclusive nationally broadcast games on ABC or TNT.

The Zone Sports Network (97.5 FM, 1280 AM) will air all Jazz games and will simulcast on KSL NewsRadio (1160 AM/102.7 FM) for a select number of regular season games and any Jazz playoff games, plus tonight’s first preseason game from San Antonio.

Games will be televised in high definition and available on AT&T SportsNet by most major television providers in both the Rocky Mountain and Northwest regions, including Utah and Idaho, and portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Games are also available out of market via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

AT&T SportsNet is now available via streaming with live Jazz game coverage on DIRECTV Stream from your phone, tablet or TV. Fans can visit https://rockymountain-attsn.att.com/channel-finder/ to find a list of television providers in addition to streaming via DIRECTV Stream.

“The availability of streaming choices and digital consumption remains a top priority for our organization,” said Jim Olson, Utah Jazz president. “We respect all the different ways that fans want to watch and enjoy Jazz games. Today’s broadcast model is about access and connectivity. It is a process as we work with existing contracts, current partners and third-party providers to find the best delivery method for our fan base.”

With 38 home games and 39 away TV games, Jazz television and radio broadcasters will be back on the road for in-person game coverage after working remotely from Vivint Arena last season due to COVID-19.

The television trio of Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey and newcomer Holly Rowe will anchor the Jazz broadcast team for play-by-play and commentary on AT&T SportsNet. Bolerjack is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster in his 17th season as the play-by-play voice of the Jazz. He is joined by Bailey in his 21st season as a Jazz broadcaster. Rowe, a Utah native, enters her first season as an analyst while continuing her 25-year career as an ESPN/ABC commentator.

Alema Harrington, a 25-year broadcast veteran, returns to the Jazz pregame, halftime and postgame shows on AT&T SportsNet for his 12th season. He will be joined by analyst Mike Smith who moves to a full-time position as he enters his fourth season with Utah and 23rd overall as a broadcaster in the NBA.

Radio coverage expands this season with the addition of broadcast powerhouse KSL NewsRadio providing a boost with its maximum powered 50,000-watt regional radio coverage. David Locke begins his 13th season calling Jazz games and Ron Boone, who is in his 34th season with the franchise, once again serves as radio analyst. Jake Scott will host the Jazz pre-game, halftime and postgame radio shows along with former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb.

For the 12th-straight year the Jazz will continue to carry a Spanish radio broadcast. Nelson Moran will return to call all regular season games on 1600 AM (KTUB), joined by Isidro Lopez and Francisco Vazquez. The Spanish radio broadcast will also be simulcast live on Latino 106.3 FM (KBMG) for select Jazz games.

Fans can also listen to the originating coverage from The Zone online with NBA.com Audio League Pass, the Utah Jazz App and the KSLSports.com App.

In addition to appearing on AT&T SportsNet, Utah is currently scheduled to appear on national television 26 times including four TNT broadcasts (Oct. 16, Nov. 16, March 29 and March 31), nine ESPN telecasts (Dec. 15, Dec. 25, Jan. 5, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, March 9 and March 14) with one game on ABC (Feb. 27) and 12 games on NBA TV (Oct. 31, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Dec. 9, Jan. 1, Jan. 17, Jan. 23, Jan. 24, March 7, March 21, March 27 and April 8).

A complete broadcast schedule can be found online at nba.com/jazz/schedule and the Channel Finder is located at nba.com/jazz/broadcast.

Fans can also visit www.utahjazz.com for comprehensive coverage of the games, including game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and video interviews.