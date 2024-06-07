Utah Jazz Announce Basketball Operations Staff Updates

Today, the Utah Jazz announced staff updates within the coaching staff and basketball operations department ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Shane Fenske, who previously served as Vice President of Analytics and Insights has been moved into the role of Assistant General Manager. Prior to his time with the Jazz, the Blackduck, Minn., native spent six seasons with the Boston Celtics as a basketball operations and salary cap analyst and basketball operations technology developer. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Yale.

Assistant Coach Sean Sheldon, who has been with the organization for two years, will move to the front of the bench for Will Hardy’s staff. He began in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, starting as a quality assurance assistant in the video department, before being promoted to assistant video coordinator and then head video coordinator. The Traverse City, Mich., native was a graduate assistant at Michigan State after playing professionally in Switzerland for a season. He was a four-year player at William & Mary from 2012-16.

Andrew Warren, who has served as an assistant video coordinator for the team for the past two seasons will transition into the role of Assistant Coach. A native of Indianapolis, he served as a video coordinator for the Birmingham Squadron during the 2021-22 season, after an exceptional 10-plus year international and G League career, playing in Argentina, Australia, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Kosovo, Japan, and New Zealand as well as for the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors and Stockton Kings (then Reno Bighorns). He played collegiately at Bradley (2006-11).

Justin Mazzulla, who served as Assistant Coach and Video Coordinator for the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G League affiliate, will be moving to the Jazz video room as an Assistant Video Coordinator. The Johnston, R.I., native, briefly served as a Graduate Assistant at Rhode Island and played five collegiate seasons at George Washington (2017-20) and Vermont (2020-22).

Torin Dorn joins the Jazz video room as Assistant Video Coordinator, after serving as Assistant Coach and Player Development Associate for the Salt Lake City Stars. The Charlotte, N.C., native began his playing career at North Carolina-Charlotte before transferring to N.C. State, where he spent three seasons (2016-18). Following his time with the Wolfpack, Dorn went on to play professionally in the Polish Basketball League (2019-20) and Czech Basketball League (2021-22), before returning to N.C. State as a Graduate Manager.

Katie Benzan, who joined the Jazz as a Basketball Operations generalist in 2022-23, will now serve as Salt Lake City Stars Assistant General Manager/Coordinator of Pro Scouting. The Wellesley, Mass., native played one professional season with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA in 2022 after a standout collegiate career at Harvard (2016-19) and Maryland (2020-22), where she set a program record for three-point percentage (.474).