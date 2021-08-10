Utah Jazz Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

The Utah Jazz have announced the team’s complete 2021 preseason schedule which features two home games at Vivint Arena and two games on the road. The Jazz preseason tips off on Oct. 4 at San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. (MT).

The Jazz will continue their preseason road trip at Dallas on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. (MT), finishing up with a two-game homestand against New Orleans on Oct. 11 and against Milwaukee on Oct. 13 at Vivint Arena. Both home games are set to tip at 7 p.m. (MT).

Broadcast and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

Below is the complete 2021 Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule: