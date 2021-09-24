Utah Jazz announce 2021-22 talent lineup

The Utah Jazz announced today the team’s talent lineup for the 2021-22 season that will bring the stories, news and personalities to fans across all Jazz platforms.

Holly Rowe enters her first season as an analyst on the Jazz broadcast team. Her diverse experience spans nearly 30 years, including 25 with ESPN and ABC. Rowe has covered a variety of professional and amateur sports, including the NBA, WNBA, NFL, NCAA and World Cup soccer. Most recently, she was named to the ABC Saturday Night Football commentating team, marking her 26th season covering college football for ESPN and ABC. Rowe will continue in her role as an ESPN/ABC commentator this season in addition to working as a Jazz broadcast analyst.

The Utah native began her career as the play-by-play voice for BYU women’s volleyball and gymnastics from 1993-09. Rowe went on to be an analyst for the WNBA’s Utah Starzz and work as a sports reporter and anchor for multiple outlets in Salt Lake City.

“We are excited to add someone with as much versatility, insight and storytelling experience as Holly to our broadcast,” said Jazz Chief Marketing Officer Bart Sharp. “In addition to having profound local ties in our state, Holly is also a well-respected and established national sports broadcaster which we feel will give our fans a unique perspective on our franchise.”

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and 2019 Utah Sportscaster of the Year, Craig Bolerjack, returns for his 17th season as the play-by-play television voice of the Jazz. Bolerjack will be joined by long-time broadcast contributor and former Jazzman Thurl Bailey on the call along with Rowe.

Bailey enters his 21st season as a Jazz broadcaster. Bailey spent 10 seasons as a player with the Jazz, appearing in 708 games (205 starts) for the franchise and beyond his career in basketball has become an important figure in the region for his community outreach.

Alema Harrington, a 25-year broadcast veteran, returns to the Jazz pregame, halftime and postgame shows on AT&T SportsNet for his 12th season. He will be joined by analyst Mike Smith who enters his fourth season with Utah and 23rd overall as a broadcaster in the NBA. This season, Smith will move from a contributor role to a full-time position on the Jazz broadcast team.

The Zone Sports Network, the exclusive radio home of the Jazz, will tip off its ninth year broadcasting Jazz games on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM. David Locke, radio voice of the Jazz, will begin his 13th season calling Jazz games and Ron Boone, who is in his 34th season with the franchise, once again serving as radio analyst. Jake Scott will host the Jazz pregame, halftime and postgame radio shows along with former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb.

Nayo Campbell and Kera Thompson will co-emcee Jazz games at Vivint Arena, bringing live entertainment and coverage throughout all home contests. Campbell, who enters her second season with the franchise, will also continue in her role as a digital content reporter/producer. The Howard University graduate previously launched an NBA series with TheGrio and worked in game presentation for the Washington Wizards.

Thompson, a native of Indiana, is in her fourth season as an on-court entertainment host.

JP Chunga continues in his second year with the Jazz as digital media manager, responsible for the Utah Jazz Podcast Network. A Syracuse University alumnus, Chunga is the co-creator and current host of the Jazz podcast Roundball Roundup which has released 115 episodes to date and is ranked top five in downloads in the NBA. It can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher.

Ryan Kostecka joins the organization for his first season as the official digital content writer of the Jazz. Most recently, Kostecka was the sports director at Park City Television where he was a producer, host and content generator for The Scoreboard and other sports-related programming. Prior to that he was the sports editor at the Park Record.

Angie Treasure, Jazz social media manager, enters her fourth season with the team. Treasure previously worked as the digital director for 1280 The Zone. She also wrote and produced content for KSL.com and managed the company’s social media presence.