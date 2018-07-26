Utah Jazz Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced today the team’s five-game 2018 preseason schedule which will feature three home games at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will host NBL’s Perth Wildcats from Australia in the preseason opener on Sept. 29 and the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL on Oct. 5.

It marks the second-straight season the Jazz have played a team from Australia’s NBL, last season hosting the Sydney Kings in a 108-83 victory at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Last year’s meeting was the first time NBL teams traveled to the U.S. to play against NBA Teams and was the first time the Jazz hosted an international team during the preseason. Utah previously traveled to Spain to compete against Real Madrid during the 2009 preseason.

Utah will play the Raptors at home on Oct. 2, facing Toronto for only the fourth time in the preseason in team history, last meeting on Oct. 12, 2005 at Air Canada Centre. The Jazz will then travel to Portland to take on the Blazers for the 34th time in the preseason, the most times of any other opponent, on Oct. 7. The team will then finish the preseason in Sacramento on Oct. 11 against the Kings.

Preseason tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.nba.com/jazz/tickets/single-game, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

The broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The following is the complete 2018 Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule: