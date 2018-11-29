Utah Jazz acquire guard/forward Kyle Korver

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Kyle Korver, pending the outcome of physicals, from Cleveland, in exchange for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks.

Currently in his 16th NBA season, Korver (6-7, 212, Creighton) has appeared in 1,120 career games (422 starts) with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland, owning averages of 9.9 points on 44.4 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three-point range, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest. Named an All-Star during the 2014-15 season, the Pella, Iowa native currently ranks fourth all-time in NBA history for three-point field goals made (2,238). Along with Stephen Curry and Ray Allen, Korver is one of only three players in NBA history to hit over 2000 three-point field goals on better than 40 percent from beyond the arc in their career.

Korver appeared in 180 games during his first stint in Utah (2007-10), totaling 1,570 points, 468 rebounds and 294 assists, 95 steals and 65 blocks, also helping the Jazz to the postseason in each of his seasons as a Jazzman. He ranks second in Jazz history in three-point field goal percentage (.416) and third in free-throw percentage (.879). During the 2009-10 season, he shot 53.6 percent from three, which set an NBA single-season three-point field goal accuracy record.

Originally selected in the second round (51st overall pick) by the Nets, Korver won the 2014-15 NBA Sportsmanship Award, as voted on by fellow NBA players.

Burks (6-6, 214, Colorado) was originally drafted in the first round (12th overall pick) in the 2011 NBA Draft by Utah. The 6-6 guard appeared in 382 career games (43 starts) for the Jazz, owning averages of 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.