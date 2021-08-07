Utah Jazz acquire forward Eric Paschall

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team acquired forward Eric Paschall in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

Paschall (6-6, 264, Villanova) played in 40 games (two starts) for the Warriors in 2020-21, averaging 9.5 points on 49.7 percent from the field, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per contest.

He was drafted by Golden State with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and following his rookie season in 2019-20, he earned 2019-20 All-NBA Rookie First Team honors, also competing in the 2020 All-Star Rising Stars Game. During his first season, he owned averages of 14.0 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 60 games (26 starts).

The Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., native finished his collegiate career at Villanova (2016-19) where in 2018, he helped the squad to a 2018 NCAA Championship, also earning 2018-19 All-Big East First Team honors as a senior.